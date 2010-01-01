Opel Insignia Wagon
Price range:$40,490 - $48,990
NOTE: DISCONTINUED IN AUSTRALIA August 2013. Stylish European design; Interior design; Addictive turbo performance.
Tight rear seats; Sluggish automatic transmission; Wind and tyre roar at highway speeds.
|
from:$33,340
|
from:$40,990
|
from:$26,990
|
from:$31,990
|
from:$34,760
|
from:$35,990
|
Design and Engineering
|Good
|The Opel Insignia arrived down under in September 2012, the attractive Insignia features smart European styling that is sure to turn heads. From the front the Insignia wagon features an elegant front that is highlighted by its chrome grille.
|Not so good
|Side on, the Insignia wagon has a sleek and sloping silhouette that adds to the overall elegance of the vehicle
|
Interior and Styling
|Good
|Stepping inside the Insignia and you are greeted with an array of logical and clear buttons that allow you to navigate through the various menus with ease. All dials are illuminated with a cool orange / reddish colour that is similar to what you would expect to see in a Volkswagen. The leather wrapped seats are super comfortable, the driver’s seat allows you to adjust for the best possible driving position and the centre trip computer behind the steering wheel offers up an array of vehicle information.
|Not so good
|Rear seating is a little cramped due to the sharp slop of the roof line. And rearward visibility isn't very good - thank the motoring gods for reverse sensors.
|
Performance
|Good
|The Insignia wagon range comes with the choice of two turbocharged engines - one petrol and one diesel. Kicking things off is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, managing 162kW of power and 350Nm of torque when matched to a six-speed Sports Automatic transmission. And, the more frugal of the bunch is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel, managing 118kW of power and 350Nm of torque when matched to a six-speed Sports Automatic transmission. We had a test spin of the 2.0-litre turbo diesel, it has plenty of torque on offer and hauls around five adults with relative ease - it's also pretty good on fuel too. While cruising along the diesel feels quite content on the road, but when you start to put your foot down the automatic transmission feels like it is scrambling to find the right gear.
|Not so good
|The diesel is quite loud especially at idle when sitting at the lights.
|
Ride and Handling
|Good
|The Opel Insignia has some solid handling dynamics, it sits flat when corning and handles most irregularities in the road with ease. We were quite surprised when we took the Insignia wagon for a weekend blast up in the hills, the conventional McPherson strut front, and multilink rear is a perfect match for this vehicle. Going into corners and blasting out the other side is so much fun in this vehicle, there is minimal torque steer and high levels of grip that give you a reassurance that you don't get from other wagons on the market.
|Not so good
|Nothing really to report here, the Insignia wagon is spot-on in this department.
|
Buying and Owning
|Good
|The Opel Insignia is a solid performer across the board - stylish European looks, yes, powerful turbocharged engines, yes, classy interior that you could live with day-to-day, yes. The Insignia wagon is on par with the likes of Volkswagens Passat and the Ford Mondeo wagon. It's also a little better on price when compared to the Passat wagon.
|Not so good
|It has it all, except brand loyalty that is built up over the years.