Opel Corsa Hatchback
Price range:$16,490 - $20,990
NOTE: DISCONTINUED IN AUSTRALIA August 2013. Upmarket European style and design; Spacious cabin with elegant interior styling; On road handling and dynamics
Notchy manual gearbox; Under powered 1.4-litre; Only one choice of engine; Kind of on the pricey side
|
from:$15,825
|
from:$16,990
|
from:$15,990
|
from:$13,490
|
from:$13,990
|
from:$14,000
|
Design and Engineering
|Good
|Designed and engineered in Germany, and made in Germany and Spain, the Opel Corsa hit our shores in August 2012, available in two body styles, a coupe-like three-door and the family-friendly five-door hatch. The Opel Corsa features a sporty exterior that looks upmarket. The face of the Corsa features a split grille, the top grille is blinged out with chrome highlights while the lower grille is blacked out and widens the appearance of the vehicle. The front headlights are angled like eagle eyes and accentuate the wing-shaped daylight running lamps that is a signature feature on all Opel models. Hyping up the sporty design of the Corsa range is the Corsa Colour Edition. Only available in three-door hatch, the Colour Edition comes standard with a black painted roof, 16-inch alloy wheels and is available in range of bright exterior colours. The rich colour palette carries through to the interior where the colour accents and instrument panel patterns create a two-tone effect, adding to the overall character of the car.
|Not so good
|In standard guise the Opel Corsa is a little bland, but the three-door Colour Edition looks exciting.
|
Interior and Styling
|Good
|Due to its long wheelbase and wide track, both Corsa body styles offer plenty of interior space. Storage volume in the rear boot is 285 litres. Storage increases to 700 litres in the five-door model with the rear seats folded down. The seats are pretty comfortable and the driving position is very good. There is even enough room for three adults in the back (both three and five-door models). The instrument dials look classy with silver highlights and warm orange illumination. The centre stack is also well laid out and controls are logical and easy to use. Our pick of the bunch is the Opel Corsa Colour Edition, the interior highlights match the exterior colours of the vehicle. The centre stack features a gloss black finish and depending on the colour of your vehicle, air vents and door trims feature a gloss colour finish that breathes some life into the cabin.
|Not so good
|The lack of Bluetooth audio streaming is a massive let down in this day and age, especially with the rise of smart phones and digital downloads - it's just an inconvenience.
|
Performance
|Good
|Powering the Opel Corsa three and five-door range is a 1.4-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 74kW of power at 6000rpm and a maximum 130Nm of torque. The 1.4-litre is matched to a five-speed manual transmission as standard or four-speed automatic transmission available as an added option. The Opel Corsa has enough power to get you around, but, it isn't exactly quick.
|Not so good
|The five-speed manual is a little notchy while changing from first to second gear - this hampers fast gear changes. The 1.4-litre feels a little underpowered, especially when compared to some of its competition.
|
Ride and Handling
|Good
|The Opel Corsa's suspension is geared towards comfort rather than cornering performance. Corrugated roads and pot holes are soaked up with ease, and the Corsa remains quite stable throughout. 15, 16 and optional 17-inch alloy wheels offer up high levels of grip, adding to the overall solid feel of the car.
|Not so good
|Travel into a corner with a bit of speed and you'll notice the Corsa's body roll. Steering feel and feedback could be sharper.
|
Buying and Owning
|Good
|There is no denying that the Opel Corsa is a stylish and cute hatch that is best suited as a city runabout. The European design inside and out make the Corsa an appealing option.
|Not so good
|As the price starts to increase so does the competition, with the likes of Volkswagen's Polo, Suzuki's Swift and Ford's Fiesta all weighing in.