Mitsubishi i-MiEV Hatchback
Price range:$48,800 - $48,800
Efficiency; Relatively zippy performance; Whisper quiet; Ease of use; Experiencing the future today.
Limited range; Slow standard charge time; HIGH price.
from:$25,600
from:$26,500
from:$27,740
from:$36,490
from:$14,000
from:$21,490
Design and Engineering
|Good
|Arriving Down Under in July 2010, the i-MiEV, which stands for Mitsubishi innovative Electric Vehicle, is a rear-wheel-drive full-electric (i.e. plug-in) four-seat Supermini. The i-MiEV shares it’s body with the Japan-only Mitsubishi ‘i’ microcar but replaces the conventional petrol engine with an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack (the same technology used in a modern mobile phone battery) positioned under the rear seat.
|Not so good
|Being based on the Mitsubishi ‘i’ means the i-MiEV also complies to the tiny Japanese kei-class rules of an overall vehicle length less than 3.4m and a width less than 1.6m. Complying with these rules ensures the i-MiEV is quite narrow, which could affect vehicle handling and rear passenger interior space. Batteries are heavy, so compared to the Japan-only petrol-powered ‘i’, the i-MiEV weighs approximately 200kg more (however at less than 1,100kg it’s still by no means a heavyweight).
|
Interior and Styling
|Good
|The overall interior might be more basic than competing premium Supermini’s however there’s no mistaking the funky details that have been added as a result of the innovative electric motor. Instead of a speedometer and rev gauge taking pride of place in the driver’s console the prominent display gauge in the i-MiEV is a large ‘power consumption’ readout. Very cool and don’t worry, a small digital speed display and fuel gauge is still on show.
Considering the tiny external footprint, the i-MiEV is surprisingly roomy. Four full size adults can fit inside without a squeeze and at almost 250L the boot space is larger than a MINI Cooper's and so much bigger than a Smart ForTwo’s.
|Not so good
|The overall budget-like feel to the interior is a disappointment. The plastics scream ‘cheap’ (not surprising as the donour car, the Mitsubishi ‘i’, is a budget priced car in Japan), the door skins are covered in the stuff (we’d like a bit more leather, velour or at the very least cloth surfaces) and the driver’s seat doesn’t offer much adjustment and is lacking in support.
|
Performance
|Good
|The electric motor produces 47kW of power and 180Nm of torque. Unlike a petrol engine the maximium amount of torque is available instantaneously - the performance on offer is impressive for the vehicle’s intended inner-urban life. With the gear lever in D (for Drive) it feels as brisk as a typical Supermini (the transmission is a single-speed!) and has no problem keeping up with traffic. Maximum speed is electronically limited to 130km/h, so the i-MiEV can also handle highway driving, but be aware that once fully charged the range before the batteries go completely flat is between 140kms to 160kms (according to Mitsubishi).
|Not so good
|To maximise battery life you have to select ‘Eco’ mode, which takes the edge of the i-MiEV’s performance. A good compromise is the setting ‘B’ (which stands for ‘Brake’ mode) delivering the maximum throttle response of ‘Drive’ mode combined with maximum ‘engine’ braking (i.e. regenerative braking).
|
Ride and Handling
|Good
|Ride quality is decent, the steering is light, the turning circle is impressively small and the exterior dimensions are super compact – all real strengths for a life in the city. A unique feature of an electric vehicle is the lack of noise – so apart from wind and tyre noise – the i-MiEV is fantastically quiet. The suspension is on the firm side so despite the relatively high seating position, bodyroll is kept impressively low.
|Not so good
|The short wheelbase, narrow width, super skinny tyres and the basic rear suspension set-up are all negatives for handling prowess. Potholes and broken-up bitumen is more noticeable in the i-MiEV than in larger cars. Driving enthusiasts will bemoan the lifeless steering feel.
|
Buying and Owning
|Good
|Easy to charge – you simply plug the supplied power cord into a power point at one end and into a plug (located behind a typical fuel-filler opening) on the driver’s side of the i-MiEV. This charges the 88-cell battery pack (which supplies the power to the electric motor).
Electric motors require less maintenance than a petrol engine and say good-bye to spending time standing at the petrol bowser.
|Not so good
|Traction Control and Anti-lock brakes are standard but Electronic Stability Control is missing. Fast-charge stations are still a distinct rarity in Australia, so the idea of charging an i-MiEV to 80% full in 30 minutes (as is the case in Japan), won’t be the norm here for a while. A full charge using the standard domestic power supply takes a long seven hours and gives you a range of 140 – 160kms. So if you’re going to be driving over 100kms in a day you'll likely spend excessive amounts of time staring at the charge meter.
The i-MiEV costs $1,740 a month over a 3 year period – that’s $62,640! Limited availability - large corporations rather than households are the initial target market.