Alfa Romeo MiTo Hatchback
Price range:$25,200 - $30,000
A classic Alfa interior with a sexy, distinctive body. 'Torquey' 1.4L Turbocharged Petrol engines.
Steering 'feel' found wanting; priced in the top-end of the SUPERMINI's; no automatic on offer yet.
from:$25,600
from:$26,500
from:$27,740
from:$36,490
from:$14,000
from:$21,490
Design and Engineering
|Good
|Arriving Down Under in July 2009 the Alfa Romeo MiTo features a long bonnet and steeply-raked windscreen = sexy, sporty looks. The frontal design is similar to Alfa's achingly beautiful 8C COMPETIZIONE supercar; large, circular rear lights are distinctive and help create a cute rear-end (and who doesn't like a cute rear-end!?).
|Not so good
|Almost 'cartoonish' exterior looks may be too much for some; the thick, steeply-raked A-pillars reduce driver visibility; shares a lot of technology with the non-sporty, mainstream Fiat Grande Punto.
Interior and Styling
|Good
|Classy, sporty dash design; comfortable driver’s seat; feels like an Alfa inside.
|Not so good
|3-door-only design means it’s not the easiest to enter the rear seats (however, once inside there is decent legroom available for a SUPERMINI); lacking headroom in the rear.
Performance
|Good
|July 2010 saw a change in the performance from under the MiTo's bonnet. The two 1.4L four petrol engines on offer are now both turbocharged, the 'entry-level' grade produces 114kW of power and 230Nm of torque whilst the Quadrifoglio grade generates a more sporty 125kW and 250Nm.
|Not so good
|Brakes could offer more feedback – lacking in feel. It’s no Hot Hatch yet (however, a sportier grade will be available in the future).
Ride and Handling
|Good
|Fantastic front-end grip. The fancy 'Q2' differential really works.
|Not so good
|Steering has a little too much artificial feel – common to many modern electric steering systems; less than brilliant handling – suspension is not ideal for a Sunday morning blast on typical patchy Aussie back roads; the torsion beam rear suspension doesn’t help.
Buying and Owning
|Good
|Lots of luxuries as standard; ticks the safety box with a full set of airbags and active safety features as standard. Pre July 2010 MiTo's were priced thousands of $$ higher than today, yet feature levels remain almost the same as before.
|Not so good
|Small boot; fuel economy is only on par compared to its competitors; no automatic on offer to date (but it's coming soon in the form of a new dual-clutch sequential transmission).